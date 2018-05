BRIEF-Proximus Q1 Cash Flow Down At 78 Million Euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Proximus NV:

* FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE CONFIRMED WITH IN LINE FIRST QUARTER RESULTS: UNDERLYING DOMESTIC REVENUE +0.9% AND UNDERLYING GROUP EBITDA +1.1%

* FIXED VOICE TOTALED 2,595,000 LINES, A DECREASE OF 29,000 LINES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 (-3.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR).

* UNIQUE TV CUSTOMERS TOTALED 1,575,000, WITH +14,000 NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS IN Q1 (+ 3.9% YOY)

* Q1 UNDERLYING GROUP REVENUE EUR 1.44 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.44 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NUMBER OF PREPAID CARDS TOTALED 924,000 (-32,000 YOY), WHILE A NET AMOUNT OF 14,000 M2M CARDS WERE ADDED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF 2018 (+3.6%YOY).

* Q1 FREE CASH FLOW EUR 78 MILLION VERSUS EUR 173 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 UNDERLYING GROUP EBITDA EUR 454 MILLION VERSUS EUR 454 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* 2018 CAPEX IS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND EUR 1 BILLION

* MOBILE POSTPAID CUSTOMER BASE GREW BY 25,000 CARDS OVER Q1 (+3.3% YOY)TOTALING 3,907,000

* Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 124 MILLION VERSUS EUR 119 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FIXED INTERNET CUSTOMER BASE GREW TO 1,996,000 END MARCH, WITH +14,000 FIXED INTERNET LINES ADDED OVER Q1, +2.7% YOY

* Q1 REUTERS POLL: UNDERLYING REVENUES EUR 1.44 BILLION; UNDERLYING EBITDA EUR 454 MILLION; NET INCOME EUR 129 MILLION

* SOLID UPTAKE OF TUTTIMUS AND BIZZ ALL-IN, WITH 404,000 SUBSCRIBERS END-MARCH 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2HRYSt4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)