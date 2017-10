BRIEF-Proximus Q3 underlying group EBITDA down 2.2% at EUR 464 million

Oct 27 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV:

* UNDERLYING GROUP EBITDA OF EUR 464 MILLION IN Q3, -2.2% ON HIGH COMPARABLE BASE‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON 8 DECEMBER 2017‍​

* ‍PROXIMUS REITERATES ITS FY 2017 OUTLOOK​

* ‍​EXPECTS CAPEX FOR FY TO BE AROUND EUR 1 BILLION EXCLUDING CAPITALIZATION OF FOOTBALL BROADCASTING RIGHTS

* Q3 2017 DOMESTIC UNDERLYING REVENUE OF EUR 1,105 MILLION, STABLE COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q3 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 140 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 122 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 UNDERLYING REVENUE EUR ‍​1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.44 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 DOMESTIC DIRECT MARGIN OF EUR 831 MILLION, 1.7% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* OVER 9M PERIOD FREE CASH FLOW TOTALED EUR 480 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2yPSgYo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)