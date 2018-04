April 26 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV:

* PROXIMUS AND HUAWEI TEAM UP FOR FIRST 5G OUTDOOR TRIAL IN BELGIUM

* PROXIMUS HAS PERFORMED SUCCESSFUL 5G FIELD TRIAL IN HAASRODE (LEUVEN) IN 3.5 GHZ BAND (C-BAND) THIS WEEK