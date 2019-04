BRIEF-Proxy Advisor PIRC Recommends Investors Oppose RBS, Credit Suisse Pay Report At AGM

April 16 (Reuters) - PIRC:

* PROXY ADVISOR PIRC RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDER OPPOSE APPROVAL OF ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND’S REMUNERATION REPORT AT AGM

* PROXY ADVISOR PIRC RECOMMENDS INVESTORS APPROVE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND’S RESOLUTION TO AUTHORISE OFF-MARKET SHARE REPURCHASES FROM HM TREASURY AT AGM

* PROXY ADVISOR PIRC RECOMMENDS INVESTORS OPPOSE APPROVAL OF CREDIT SUISSE’S REMUNERATION REPORT AT AGM

* PROXY ADVISOR PIRC RECOMMENDS INVESTORS ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON APPROVAL OF CREDIT SUISSE’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT AGM

* PROXY ADVISOR PIRC RECOMMENDS INVESTORS VOTE TO DISCHARGE THE BOARD AND THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT FOR THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR AT CREDIT SUISSE’S AGM

* PROXY ADVISOR PIRC RECOMMENDS INVESTORS OPPOSE APPROVAL OF RENUMERATION REPORT AT TAYLOR WIMPEY'S AGM