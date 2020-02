Feb 18 (Reuters) - PIRC:

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS NOVARTIS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST APPROVING MAXIMUM REMUNERATION OF EXEC COMMITTEE OF CHF 93 MILLION

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS NOVARTIS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST APPROVING REMUNERATION REPORT

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS NOVARTIS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST APPROVING PROPOSAL TO APPOINT PWC AS AUDITORS Further company coverage: