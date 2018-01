BRIEF-PRS REIT Says To Declare Maiden Dividend Of 1.5 Pence Per Share

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Prs Reit Plc:

* TO DECLARE A MAIDEN DIVIDEND OF 1.5 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD TO 31 DECEMBER 2017

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID AS AN ORDINARY UK DIVIDEND AROUND MID-MARCH 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS ON REGISTER AS AT 16 FEBRUARY 2018

* AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, COMPANY‘S UNAUDITED EPRA NAV AND IFRS NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE WERE 98.2 PENCE

* CO AND SIGMA PRS MANAGEMENT LTD HAS CONCLUDED ITS DISCUSSIONS WITH LENDERS TO SECURE 200 MILLION STG OF DEBT FINANCING