March 11 (Reuters) - Prudential PLC:

* PRUDENTIAL CEO MIKE WELLS SAYS ~CORONAVIRUS-RELATED CLAIMS HAVE BEEN RELATIVELY FEW IN ASIA

* PRUDENTIAL CEO MIKE WELLS SAYS ~HEAD OFFICE IN LONDON BECAUSE IT’S THE LOGICAL PLACE TO BE

* PRUDENTIAL CEO MIKE WELLS SAYS ~LIKES PRU’S DIVIDEND POLICY, THINKS IT’S APPROPRIATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)