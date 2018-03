March 14 (Reuters) - Prudential:

* HAVE AROUND 20 BILLION STG CLOSED ANNUITY BOOK REMAINING, NO PLANS TO SELL

* CEO - THERE ARE NO EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL INCENTIVES IN THE DEMERGER

* CEO MIKE WELLS - SPIN-OFF OF UK DIVISION HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BREXIT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)