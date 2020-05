May 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.77 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO $1.481 TRILLION VERSUS $1.456 TRILLION

* QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $152.45 VERSUS $132.83 PER SHARE FOR YEAR-AGO

* QTRLY ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $99.71 VERSUS $96.76 PER SHARE FOR YEAR-AGO