BRIEF-Prudential Financial Elects To Increase 2047 And 2049 Notes Cap Of Its Private Exchange Offers

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS AND ELECTION TO INCREASE THE 2047 NOTES CAP AND THE 2049 NOTES CAP OF ITS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING NOTES FOR NEW NOTES

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL - ALSO ELECTED TO INCREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW 2047 NOTES TO BE ISSUED IN POOL 1 OFFERS FROM $650 MILLION TO $895.8 MILLION

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL - ALSO ELECTED TO INCREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW 2049 NOTES TO BE ISSUED IN POOL 2 OFFERS TO $1.04 BILLION FROM $650 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: