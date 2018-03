BRIEF-Prudential ‍Group IFRS books FY Operating Profit of 4.7 billion stg​

March 14 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc:

* ‍GROUP IFRS OPERATING PROFIT 4 OF £4,699 MILLION, UP 6 PER CENT ​

* ‍US SEPARATE ACCOUNT NET INFLOWS 6 OF £3.5 BILLION CONTRIBUTING TO SEPARATE ACCOUNT ASSETS 19 PER CENT HIGHER AT £130.5 BILLION​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 ORDINARY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 8 PER CENT TO 47 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍GROUP SOLVENCY II SURPLUS ESTIMATED AT £13.3 BILLION, EQUIVALENT TO A COVER RATIO OF 202 PER CENT​​

* ‍M&G PRUDENTIAL HAS DELIVERED RECORD LEVELS OF EXTERNAL ASSET MANAGEMENT NET INFLOWS OF £17.3 BILLION, CONTRIBUTING TO TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT 7 OF £351 BILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)