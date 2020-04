April 9 (Reuters) - Prudential PLC:

* PRUDENTIAL PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$1,000,000,000 NOTES OFFERING

* NOTES ARE SENIOR, UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF PRUDENTIAL PLC. ISSUANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON 14 APRIL 2020, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)