BRIEF-Prudential Says Agreed To Sell Its Consumer Finance Business In Vietnam for $151 Mln

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc:

* PRUDENTIAL PLC - REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL 100% OF ITS CONSUMER FINANCE BUSINESS IN VIETNAM, PRUDENTIAL VIETNAM FINANCE CO LTD, FOR $151 MILLION

* PRUDENTIAL PLC - AGREEMENT IS WITH SHINHAN CARD CO., LTD., A SUBSIDIARY OF THE SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP, A LEADING KOREAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTION‍​

* PRUDENTIAL PLC - PRUDENTIAL AND SHINHAN HAVE ALSO AGREED A NEW LONG-TERM BANCASSURANCE PARTNERSHIP IN VIETNAM AND INDONESIA