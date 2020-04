April 29 (Reuters) - Prudential PLC:

* PRUDENTIAL PLC - PAYMENTS OF DIVIDENDS

* PRUDENTIAL - AMOUNT OF STERLING PAYABLE IN CASH ON 15 MAY 2020 WILL BE: 20.84 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE.

* PRUDENTIAL - AMOUNT OF HONG KONG DOLLARS PAYABLE IN CASH ON 15 MAY 2020 WILL BE: 2.0129 HONG KONG DOLLARS PER ORDINARY SHARE.