BRIEF-Prudential Says Full Consequences Of COVID-19 Still Emerging

March 24 (Reuters) - Prudential PLC:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

* OUR BUSINESS CONTINUES TO BE FINANCIALLY RESILIENT

* RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO (RBC) OF JACKSON, OUR US BUSINESS, AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 WAS 366 PER CENT

* FULL CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 ARE STILL EMERGING

* HAS A HIGHLY RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL AND REMAINS WELL PLACED TO CONTINUE TO CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY EVALUATE OTHER OPTIONS IN RELATION TO JACKSON

* CONTINUITY PLANS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED SMOOTHLY.