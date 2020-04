April 29 (Reuters) - Prudential PLC:

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND AGM IN PERSON

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SEND QUESTIONS TO BOARD IN ADVANCE OF AGM

* BOTH RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE IN ADVANCE OF AGM AND INSTRUCT “CHAIRMAN OF MEETING” TO VOTE ON THEIR BEHALF

* A TRADING UPDATE WILL BE PUBLISHED AT 9.30AM LONDON TIME ON THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020