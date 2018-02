Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pruksa Holding Pcl:

* PASSED RESOLUTION TO APPROVE DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2017 AT RATE OF BAHT 2.09 PER SHARE‍​‍​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT 5.46 BILLION BAHT 5.94 BILLION BAHT

* FY ‍NET PROFIT 5.46 BILLION BAHT 5.94 BILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL INCOME 44,113 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 47,173 MILLION BAHT‍​