April 28 (Reuters) - Pryce Corp:

* QTRLY NET INCOME 396.36 MILLION PESOS, UP 9.4%

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 24.2% TO 3.18 BILLION PESOS

* EXPECTS SUCCEEDING QUARTERS TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* "FALL OF ANYWHERE BETWEEN 5% TO 10% IN SALES VOLUME COULD RESULT IF THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES THROUGHOUT THE YEAR"