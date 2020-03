March 5 (Reuters) - Prysmian Chief Executive Valerio Battista told analysts in a post-earning call:

* TELECOM BUSINESS IS THE “BAD GUY” OF THE GROUP

* THERE ARE NO EMPLOYEES INFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS IN THE GROUP

* ALL GROUP’S PLANTS ARE OPEN BOTH IN CHINA AND NORTHERN ITALY, THOUGH RUNNING AT REDUCED CAPACITY

* NO DISRUPTION RECORDED AT THE MOMENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS BOTH ON PRODUCTION AND ON SUPPLY CHAIN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)