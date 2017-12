Dec 5 (Reuters) - Prysmian executives:

* CEO VALERIO BATTISTA SAYS SEES THREE ADDITIONAL POTENTIAL M&A TARGETS OPERATING IN ASIA, NORTH AMERICA AND ONE WORLDWIDE

* CFO PIER FRANCESCO FACCHINI SAYS CAPITAL HIKE WILL LIKELY TAKE PLACE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* CEO SAYS GROUP HAS HAD CONTACT WITH ALCATEL SUBMARINE NETWORKS FOR POTENTIAL M&A, NOW NOTHING HAPPENING ON THIS DOSSIER

* CFO SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT CHANGE IN GROUP‘S DIVIDEND POLICY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)