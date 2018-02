Feb 27 (Reuters) - Prysmian Chief Financial Officer Pier Francesco Facchini tells analyst call:

* SEES FREE CASH FLOW OF MORE THAN 200 MILLION EUROS IN 2018 ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* EXPECTS FOREIGN EXCHANGE TO REDUCE 2018 EBITDA BY AROUND 20 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Isla Binnie)