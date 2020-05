BRIEF-Prysmian Q1 Adj. EBITDA At EUR 197 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Prysmian SpA:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 197 MILLION VERSUS EUR 185 MILLION IN CONSENSUS PROVIDED BY COMPANY

* Q1 NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT END-MARCH EUR 2,606 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.70 BILLION IN CONSENSUS PROVIDED BY COMPANY

* Q1 SALES EUR 2.59 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.50 BILLION IN CONSENSUS PROVIDED BY COMPANY

* 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN DUE TO ONGOING COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS €23 MILLION (€88 MILLION FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2019)

* EXTRAORDINARY IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ARE STILL TO LIMITED DEGREE

* WILL UPDATE FORECASTED ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOWS FOR 2020 WHEN THERE IS MORE VISIBILITY

* CEO SAYS IMPACTS OF COVID-19 WILL PROBABLY CONTINUE TO UNFOLD SIGNIFICANTLY IN Q2

* EXTRAORDINARY IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ARE STILL TO LIMITED DEGREE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)