Nov 7 (Reuters) - Prysmian top executives tell analysts at a post-results conference call:

* CEO Valerio Battista says reaching adjusted EBITDA of around 730 million euros in full-year 2017 is “challenging but feasible”

* CFO Pier Francesco Facchini says net debt likely to come in at around 600 million euros at end of this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)