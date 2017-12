BRIEF-Prysmian says synergies from merger with General Cable likely higher than forecast

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Prysmian executives tell analysts in a conference call after agreement to buy U.S. rival General Cable:

* PRYSMIAN CEO SAYS MAY FIND ADDITIONAL SYNERGIES FROM WORKING CAPITAL

* PRYSMIAN CFO SAYS SEES ADDITIONAL 35-40 MILLION EURO SYNERGIES COMING FROM FINANCIAL COSTS

* PRYSMIAN CEO SAYS COMBINED GROUP WITH GENERAL CABLE WILL GENERATE 28 PERCENT OF SALES IN NORTH AMERICA, 54 PERCENT OF SALES IN EMEA

* PRYSMIAN CEO SAYS COMBINED GROUP WITH GENERAL CABLE WILL GENERATE 36 PERCENT OF SALES FROM ELECTRIC UTILITY BUSINESS

* PRYSMIAN CEO SAYS SUBSTANTIAL PART OF SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED IN THE FIRST THREE YEARS

* PRYSMIAN CFO SAYS GROUP WILL CONVERT 300 MILLION EURO CONVERTIBLE BOND IN SPRING 2018

* PRYSMIAN CFO SAYS REASON FOR POTENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 500 MILLION EUROS IS TO CREATE ROOM FOR ADDITIONAL M&A

* PRYSMIAN CEO SAYS COMBINED GROUP WILL GENERATE 400 MILLION EURO FREE CASH FLOW PER YEAR

* PRYSMIAN CFO SAYS IT IS MOST LIKELY THE GROUP WILL LAUNCH A 500 MILLION EURO RIGHTS ISSUE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)