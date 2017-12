BRIEF-Prysmian To Acquire General Cable For $30 Per Share In Cash

Dec 4 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* PRYSMIAN TO ACQUIRE GENERAL CABLE FOR $30.00 PER SHARE IN CASH

* TRANSACTION VALUES GENERAL CABLE AT APPROXIMATELY $3 BILLION, INCLUDING DEBT AND CERTAIN OTHER GENERAL CABLE LIABILITIES‍​

* SAYS PRYSMIAN EXPECTS COMBINED GROUP TO GENERATE RUN-RATE PRE-TAX COST SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 150 MILLION WITHIN FIVE YEARS

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE EPS ACCRETION IN RANGE OF 10-12% FOR PRYSMIAN SHAREHOLDERS ALREADY WITHIN FIRST YEAR AFTER CLOSING