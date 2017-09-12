BRIEF-PSA able to handle transition away from diesel engines -CEO

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PSA:
* CEO Tavares says feels saddened by current confusion surrounding diesel engines given fact that PSA respects rules in this area
* CEO Tavares says PSA has necessary flexibility to handle transition from diesel towards other types of models
* Tavares says authorities must also play part in move towards electric vehicles
* Tavares says PSA will urge Opel to improve its sales to individual customers
* Tavares says it is hard to decide upon strategy for Vauxhall given lack of clarity over Brexit
* CEO says sees no need to take strategic decision on its Faurecia stake at present, all options open in the long term
* Tavares was speaking at the Frankfurt car show (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)