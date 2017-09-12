FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSA able to handle transition away from diesel engines -CEO
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 12, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in a month

BRIEF-PSA able to handle transition away from diesel engines -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PSA:

* CEO Tavares says feels saddened by current confusion surrounding diesel engines given fact that PSA respects rules in this area

* CEO Tavares says PSA has necessary flexibility to handle transition from diesel towards other types of models

* Tavares says authorities must also play part in move towards electric vehicles

* Tavares says PSA will urge Opel to improve its sales to individual customers

* Tavares says it is hard to decide upon strategy for Vauxhall given lack of clarity over Brexit

* CEO says sees no need to take strategic decision on its Faurecia stake at present, all options open in the long term

* Tavares was speaking at the Frankfurt car show (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.