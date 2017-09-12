BRIEF-PSA able to handle transition away from diesel engines -CEO

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PSA:

* CEO Tavares says feels saddened by current confusion surrounding diesel engines given fact that PSA respects rules in this area

* CEO Tavares says PSA has necessary flexibility to handle transition from diesel towards other types of models

* Tavares says authorities must also play part in move towards electric vehicles

* Tavares says PSA will urge Opel to improve its sales to individual customers

* Tavares says it is hard to decide upon strategy for Vauxhall given lack of clarity over Brexit

* CEO says sees no need to take strategic decision on its Faurecia stake at present, all options open in the long term

* Tavares was speaking at the Frankfurt car show (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)