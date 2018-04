April 23 (Reuters) - PSA/Huawei:

* Groupe PSA has built its Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) for its connected vehicles, using Huawei’s OceanConnect IoT platform

* DS 7 CROSSBACK, launched this month in China, is the first vehicle to benefit from the CVMP

* Customers can access new services such as connected navigation, natural language voice recognition and a connected service portal via the vehicle’s dashboard screen.