BRIEF-PSA CEO Says Sees No Need For A Restructuring Post FCA Merger

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* PSA GROUP CEO SAYS THERE IS NO REASON TO BELIEVE THERE WILL BE ANY REGULATORY APPROVAL PROBLEMS IN MERGER WITH FIAT CHRYSLER

* PSA GROUP CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS SO FAR PUT IN 14 OUT OF 24 REGULATORY APPROVAL REQUESTS IT NEEDS IN FCA MERGER

* PSA CEO SAYS “EXCITED” ABOUT HAVING LARGE PORTFOLIO OF BRANDS ALONGSIDE FCA, WILL DECIDE FURTHER DOWN THE LINE WHETHER ANY CANNIBALISATION NEEDS TO BE REDUCED

* PSA CEO SAYS SEES NO NEED FOR A RESTRUCTURING POST FCA MERGER AS THE TWO COMPANIES ARE IN GOOD SHAPE

* PSA CEO SAYS THE COMPANY'S JOINT VENTURE WITH SAFT ON ELECTRIC BATTERIES WILL REACH "SIGNIFICANT" PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN 2023