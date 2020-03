March 10 (Reuters) - PSA, RENAULT:

* PSA COULD RE-START ITS HUBEI PLANTS AROUND MARCH 20 - SPOKESMAN

* RENAULT DONGFENG COULD RE-START PRODUCTION IN WUHAN ON MARCH 16, ACCORDING TO A PROVISIONAL DATE PROVIDED BY HUBEI AUTHORITIES - SPOKESMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon)