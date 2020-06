BRIEF-PSA focused on executing merger terms with Fiat Chrysler - CEO

June 25 (Reuters) - Peugeot SA CEO Carlos Tavares tells the Annual Shareholders Meeting:

* PSA CEO SAYS GROUP NOT AT RISK OF ANY FINE REGARDING MEETING EUROPEAN CO2 GOALS

* PSA CEO SAYS BENEFITS FROM MERGER DEAL WITH FIAT CHRYSLER MUST BE APPRECIATED OVER THE LONG-TERM

* PSA CEO SAYS THE GROUP IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTING WHAT HAS BEEN DECIDED UNDER THE MERGER DEAL

* PSA CEO SAYS MERGER OF PSA AND FIAT CHRYSLER IS THE BEST SOLUTION TO COPE WITH CHALLENGES FROM CORONAVIRUS CRISIS AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES