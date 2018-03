March 26 (Reuters) - PSA Group:

* TO CREATE LEASING JOINT VENTURE FOR CHINESE MARKET WITH PARTNER DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP

* SAYS NEW LEASING VENTURE TO BE BASED IN WUHAN, CENTRAL CHINA, SERVING PEUGEOT, CITROEN AND DS BRANDS

* SAYS EXISTING DPCA MANUFACTURING VENTURE TO OWN 50 PCT OF FINANCING ARM, DONGFENG AND BANQUE PSA FINANCE EACH TO HOLD 25 PCT

* SAYS NEW VENTURE TO BE CAPITALIZED WITH 300 MLN YUAN ($48 MLN) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)