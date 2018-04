April 4 (Reuters) - PSA:

* Opel Vauxhall Finance starts business activities in Spain

* Supported by Banque PSA Finance and BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Opell Vauxhall Finance will offer competitive automotive finance products to Spanish customers

* Aim is to expand the geographical footprint to 90 percent of Opel/Vauxhall’s European markets

* Opel has the fifth position in the Spanish sales ranking - with 6.59% of the market and 94,609 registered vehicles, company says