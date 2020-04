BRIEF-PSA Signs Social Solidarity Agreement To Protect Employees

April 8 (Reuters) - Peugeot SA:

* SIGNATURE OF A SOCIAL SOLIDARITY AGREEMENT, PROTECTING THE HEALTH OF EMPLOYEES AND THE COMPANY

* CREATION OF A SOLIDARITY FUND TO GUARANTEE 100% SALARY COMPENSATION TO ALL EMPLOYEES

* IMPLEMENTATION OF THE PROTOCOL FOR REINFORCED HEALTH MEASURES, BUILT AND VALIDATED WITH MEDICAL TEAMS, INVOLVING UNION PARTNERS, AND MONITORED BY AUDITORS

* POSSIBLE ADAPTATION OF THE ANNUAL SITE CLOSURE CALENDAR, WITH A GUARANTEE OF 12 CONSECUTIVE DAYS OF LEAVE BETWEEN JULY 1 AND AUGUST 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)