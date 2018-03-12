FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 12, 2018 / 7:45 AM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-PSA to assemble Opel and Peugeot vehicles in Namibia in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - PSA:

* Groupe PSA and the Namibian government have signed an investment agreement facilitating the joint-venture agreement between Groupe PSA and Namibia Development Corporation (NDC) to assemble OPEL and PEUGEOT vehicles in Walvis Bay, Namibia

* Assembly will start in H2 2018 with an annual targeted volume of 5,000 units by 2020 to meet demand in countries in the Southern African Custom Union - Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland

* The OPEL Grandland X and PEUGEOT 3008 will be the first outputs from this factory, other products will follow to meet customer demand, adds the French carmaker in a statement

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.