BRIEF-PSA to assemble Opel and Peugeot vehicles in Namibia in 2018

March 12 (Reuters) - PSA:

* Groupe PSA and the Namibian government have signed an investment agreement facilitating the joint-venture agreement between Groupe PSA and Namibia Development Corporation (NDC) to assemble OPEL and PEUGEOT vehicles in Walvis Bay, Namibia

* Assembly will start in H2 2018 with an annual targeted volume of 5,000 units by 2020 to meet demand in countries in the Southern African Custom Union - Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland

* The OPEL Grandland X and PEUGEOT 3008 will be the first outputs from this factory, other products will follow to meet customer demand, adds the French carmaker in a statement