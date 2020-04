April 20 (Reuters) - PSB INDUSTRIES SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE END OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH GROUPE POCHET WITH A VIEW TO ACQUIRING ITS QUALIPAC PLASTICS AND METAL DIVISION

* COVID-19 ALTERED CONDITIONS AND PROSPECTS ENVISAGED FOR TAKEOVER OF QUALIPAC, IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH NEW AGREEMENT Source text: bit.ly/2RQPKf4 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)