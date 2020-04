April 9 (Reuters) -

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 63.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 71.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO STRENGTHEN LIQUIDITY AND REDUCE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON OPERATING CASH FLOW

* OUTLOOK: CONTINUES TO WORK ON PRODUCT LAUNCHES FOR H2 2020 AND H1 2021 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)