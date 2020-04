April 16 (Reuters) - PSC Insurance Group Ltd:

* APRIL REVENUE AT MID-POINT OF MONTH CONTINUES TO TRACK ABOVE PRIOR YEAR PERFORMANCE

* YTD, MARCH 31, UNDERLYING EBITDA PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH GOALS SET AT BEGINNING OF FY

* REMAIN COMMITTED TO GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF UNDERLYING EBITDA OF OVER $57M

* SEEING GREATER TAKE UP OF PREMIUM FUNDING AMONG CLIENTS