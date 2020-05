May 22 (Reuters) - PSC Insurance Group Ltd:

* CONTINUE TO REMAIN COMMITTED TO FY20 GUIDANCE OF UNDERLYING EBITDA OF OVER $57M

* UNDERTAKEN REVIEW OF COSTS IN BUSINESS & TIGHTENED THOSE WHERE APPROPRIATE

* HAVE POSITIVE EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE & EBITDA GROWTH FOR FY 2021

* YEAR TO DATE UNDERLYING EBITDA PERFORMANCE TO END OF APRIL REMAINS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS