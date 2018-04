BRIEF-PSE&G Reaches Agreement With NJ BPU Staff And Rate Counsel On Next Phase Of Gas Infrastructure Replacement

April 23 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* PSE&G REACHES AGREEMENT WITH NJ BPU STAFF AND RATE COUNSEL ON NEXT PHASE OF GAS INFRASTRUCTURE REPLACEMENT

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS - $1.875 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH STAFF OF NEW JERSEY BPU, NEW JERSEY DIVISION OF RATE COUNSEL, OTHER PARTIES

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS - SETTLEMENT TO CONTINUE ACCELERATED REPLACEMENT OF AGING GAS PIPES

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IS PENDING APPROVAL BY BPU

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS - CO’S ROE ON INVESTMENT TO BE DETERMINED AS PART OF UTILITY’S BASE DISTRIBUTION RATE REVIEW CURRENTLY UNDER WAY

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS - SETTLEMENT ENABLES UTILITY TO REPLACE 875 MILES OF GAS MAINS OVER 5-YEAR PERIOD