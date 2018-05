May 2 (Reuters) - PSG Group Ltd:

* PSG GROUP’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN JANNIE MOUTON SAYS “I HAVE RECENTLY BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH AN EARLY FORM OF DEMENTIA.”

* PSG GROUP'S JANNIE MOUTON SAYS "AFTER CONSULTATION WITH MY SENIOR COLLEAGUES, WE FEEL THAT I STILL HAVE A CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE AS PSG GROUP'S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN"