Oct 31 (Reuters) - PSG KONSULT LTD:

* ‍ENTERS INTO ASSOCIATION AGREEMENT WITH FIRSTEQUITY GROUP​

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AN ASSOCIATION AGREEMENT WITH FIRSTEQUITY, A LEADING INSURANCE ADVISER AND SERVICE GROUP​

* ‍EFFECTIVE 1 NOV, PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL BROKING BUSINESSES WITHIN FIRSTEQUITY WILL BE MERGED WITH PSG INSURE RANDBURG SHORT-TERM BRANCH​

* ‍FOLLOWING STANDARD REGULATORY PROCESSES, MERGED PRACTICE - OPERATING UNDER PSG BRAND - WILL BE OF SIGNIFICANT SCALE​ Further company coverage: