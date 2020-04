BRIEF-PSG Konsult Reports FY Recurring HEPS 48.1 Cents Per Share

April 14 (Reuters) - PSG Konsult Ltd:

* JSE: KST - SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT: REVIEWED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020 AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* PSG KONSULT LTD - FY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 8% TO 48.1 CENTS PER SHARE

* PSG KONSULT LTD - TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 10% TO 22.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* PSG KONSULT LTD - FY TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 10% TO 22.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* PSG KONSULT LTD - FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM INCREASED BY 22% TO R5.5BN

* PSG KONSULT LTD - FY TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED BY 3% TO R230BN

* PSG KONSULT LTD - PSG KONSULT REPURCHASED AND CANCELLED A FURTHER 1.6 MILLION SHARES AT A COST OF R13.7M DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR.

* PSG KONSULT LTD - WORKING WITH VARIOUS AUTHORITIES AND REGULATORS TO HELP MINIMISE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* PSG KONSULT LTD - FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 15.0 ZAR CENTS PER SHARE FROM INCOME RESERVES FOR YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: