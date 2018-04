April 19 (Reuters) - PSG Konsult Ltd:

* FY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 16% TO 43.0 CENTS

* FY TOTAL ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION UP 8% TO R402BN

* TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP 17% TO R205BN FOR YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018