Oct 5 (Reuters) - PSG KONSULT LTD:

* HY ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP 12% TO 5.7 CENTS​

* ‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 10% TO 18.2 CENTS​

* ‍HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM UP 19% TO R1 607 MILLION​

* HY ‍TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP 16% TO R193BN​

* PSG KONSULT - ‍COMPREHENSIVE REINSURANCE PROGRAMME WE HAVE IN PLACE REDUCED ADVERSE IMPACT OF CATASTROPHE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED SUCH AS KNYSNA FIRES​