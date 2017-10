Oct 30 (Reuters) - PSI:

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT INCREASED BY 18 % TO 8.2 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍ORDER BACKLOG ON 30 SEPT. WAS, WITH 141 MILLION EUROS, 7 % ABOVE FIGURE FOR PREVIOUS YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍NEW ORDERS INCREASE BY 10 % TO 147 MILLION EUROS​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17 % TO 4.6 MILLION EUROS​

* CONTINUES TO BE OPTIMISTIC THAT EBIT TARGET CORRIDOR OF 12 TO 15 MILLION EUROS WILL BE MET IN MIDDLE OR ABOVE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)