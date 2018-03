March 22 (Reuters) - PSI AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PSI SELLS MORE PRODUCTION AND LOGISTICS SOFTWARE IN 2017

* FY EBIT INCREASES BY 13 % TO 13.4 MILLION EUROS

* ‍EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN SALES IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS A LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IMPROVEMENT IN EBIT IN 2018​