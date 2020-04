BRIEF-PSI Q1 Group Net Income Down At EUR 1.5 Million

April 28 (Reuters) - PSI SOFTWARE AG:

* PSI WITH STABLE NEW ORDERS AND STRONG CASHFLOW DESPITE CORONA CRISIS

* Q1 GROUP SALES OF 50.9 MILLION EUROS WERE ALSO ALMOST ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE (MARCH 31, 2019: 52.0 MILLION EUROS)

* ORDER BOOK VOLUME ON MARCH 31, 2020 WAS, AT 187 MILLION EUROS, 2% ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR’S VALUE

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF 2.5 MILLION EUROS WAS AROUND 17% BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE

* Q1 GROUP NET INCOME FELL TO 1.5 MILLION EUROS AS OF MARCH 31 DUE TO SIGNIFICANT CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS ONLY A SLIGHT DECREASE IN SALES BY 5% AND A 20% LOWER EBIT

* Q2 WILL BE MORE STRONGLY AFFECTED BY CORONA

* IN THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS A REVIVAL SHOULD BEGIN IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GOALS