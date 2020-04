April 7 (Reuters) - PSI SOFTWARE AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS POSTPONED TO 9 JUNE 2020

* AGAINST BACKGROUND OF CONTINUING SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2, PSI SOFTWARE AG WILL HOLD THIS YEAR’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR PROTECTION OF SHAREHOLDERS AND EMPLOYEES AS A VIRTUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)