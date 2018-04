April 26 (Reuters) - PSI SOFTWARE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PSI WITH RECORD LEVEL OF NEW ORDERS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 EBIT INCREASED BY 7 % TO 2.8 MILLION EUROS, GROUP NET RESULT INCREASED BY 8 % TO 1.9 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 NEW ORDERS WITH 19 % INCREASE TO 93 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 GROUP SALES UP BY JUST ABOUT 5 % TO 45.7 MILLION EUROS (31 MARCH 2017: 43.8 MILLION EUROS)

* CONTINUES TO FORECAST GROWTH IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE FOR 2018