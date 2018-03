BRIEF-pSivida announces Acquisition Of Icon Bioscience, financing agreements

March 28 (Reuters) - pSivida Corp:

* PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS – COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

* EW HEALTHCARE & THIRD PARTY INVESTOR TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN CO OF UP TO ABOUT $60.5 MILLION

* SWK HOLDINGS WILL PROVIDE UP TO $20 MILLION IN DEBT FINANCING

* PSIVIDA CORP. WILL REBRAND AND CHANGE ITS NAME TO EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

* ENTERED INTO A FINANCIAL AGREEMENT WITH EW HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

* EW HEALTHCARE PARTNERS AND A THIRD PARTY INVESTOR WILL MAKE EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN PSIVIDA

* WILL USE FUNDS TO FINANCE ICON ACQUISITION AND PREPARE FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCHES OF DEXYCU

* IF APPROVED, PSIVIDA EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DURASERT IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* PSIVIDA PLANS TO LAUNCH DEXYCU IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* EW HEALTHCARE PARTNERS AND A THIRD PARTY INVESTOR WILL MAKE AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PSIVIDA FOR UP TO ABOUT $60.5 MILLION